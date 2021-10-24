FY2024 EPS Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Boosted by Analyst

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATIP. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.