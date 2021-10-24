GameCredits Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and $37,279.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.01 or 0.00312953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,841,922 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

