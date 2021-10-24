GAMEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.45 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMEE has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $18.05 million and $4.45 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00103875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,303.29 or 0.99790312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.74 or 0.06637000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021625 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.