Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Garmin by 46.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average is $152.17. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

