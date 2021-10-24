GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. GATX has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

