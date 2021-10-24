Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $942.05

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 942.05 ($12.31) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.37). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 5,596 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £185.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 942.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 927.28.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

