Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.
Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01).
Shares of GMTX opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $19.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
