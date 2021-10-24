Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

GMTX stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

