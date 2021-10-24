General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

