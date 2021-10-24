Genesis Shards (GS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $74,250.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $74,250.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00069784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00103096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.10 or 1.00188001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.06633367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

