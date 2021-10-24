Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.86, but opened at $35.44. Gentex shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 3,381 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

