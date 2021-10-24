Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $49,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.65 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

