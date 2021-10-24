Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Dorman Products worth $50,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 110.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dorman Products by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 91.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.