Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.17 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $47,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

