Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.65 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Nordstrom worth $47,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,133,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,942.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

