Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.20 Million Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $48,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 280,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

