Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,744 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Yelp worth $50,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 17.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,714 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 112.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,125 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.