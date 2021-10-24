Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 66.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 80.2% against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $23,447.27 and $9.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00029891 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 19,322,846 coins and its circulating supply is 19,285,350 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

