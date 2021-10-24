Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after buying an additional 222,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

