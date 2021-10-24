GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

