GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

RTX opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

