GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,259 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 89,937 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.22 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28.

