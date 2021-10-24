GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,668 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up approximately 12.8% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 1.18% of GoDaddy worth $173,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $197,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GDDY opened at $69.39 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

