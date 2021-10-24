Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gogo worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $17.10 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

