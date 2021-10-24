GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

