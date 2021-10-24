Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 66,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,579,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 840,737 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,963,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

