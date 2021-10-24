Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $134.22 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $134,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

