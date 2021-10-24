Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,622,396 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Farfetch worth $139,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

