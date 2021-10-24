Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,017,888 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,672,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017,888 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Vipshop worth $154,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 230,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vipshop by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,842,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after buying an additional 243,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 812,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 45,054 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.46 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

