Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Performance Food Group worth $169,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

PFGC stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

