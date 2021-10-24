Gotthard Haug Acquires 2,500 Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) insider Gotthard Haug purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Friday. Dialight plc has a 1 year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £120.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

