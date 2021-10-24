Gotthard Haug Acquires 2,500 Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) insider Gotthard Haug purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £9,250 ($12,085.18).
Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Friday. Dialight plc has a 1 year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The stock has a market cap of £120.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
