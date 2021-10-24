Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $562,445.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00203110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.