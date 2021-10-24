Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0559 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $280.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00310344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

