Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.85 Million

Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post sales of $304.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.39 million. Green Dot posted sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 166,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Green Dot by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

