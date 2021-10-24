Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $8,387,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $643.58 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $306.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

