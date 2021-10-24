Greenline Partners LLC Invests $323,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,729 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,737,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,290,000 after buying an additional 196,781 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,100,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,202,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

