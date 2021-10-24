Greenline Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 2.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $65.88 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

