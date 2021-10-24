Greenline Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

