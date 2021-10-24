Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.