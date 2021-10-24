Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

GLSI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 25,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

