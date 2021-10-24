Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $44,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

