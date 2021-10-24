Grid+ Price Up 50.1% This Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $22.04 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00203803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00101552 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

