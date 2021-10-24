Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $50,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

