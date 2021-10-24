Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $228.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

NYSE ASR opened at $200.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $205.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

