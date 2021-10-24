Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

