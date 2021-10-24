Guider Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,207.79 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $11,207.79 and $117.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00202672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100865 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

