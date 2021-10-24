Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is Skye Global Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 165.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 3.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $182,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

