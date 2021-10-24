Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $201,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HALO stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

