Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

