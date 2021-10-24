Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

HRGLY opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

